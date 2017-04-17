Former South Korean President Park indicted for bribery and abuse of power

(CNN)Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been officially indicted on a number of charges including abuse of power, prosecutors confirmed Monday.
The disgraced former leader will also be forced to defend allegations of coercion, attempted coercion, receiving and demanding bribes, and leaking confidential information.
Park was originally arrested by South Korean authorities on March 30. She'd already been removed from office after a Constitutional Court ruling on March 10 confirmed her impeachment.
Judge Kang Bu-young, who issued the warrant for the former leader's arrest, told reporters by text message in late March that "major crimes have been ascertained."
Park's rapid fall from power followed reports in late 2016 that her close confidante, Choi Soon-sil, used her position to raise large donations from South Korean companies for foundations Choi had set up.
Three televised apologies by Park couldn't stop the public outrage, which led to enormous protests in the capital Seoul.
Less than six months after the scandal emerged, Park's impeachment was confirmed by South Korea's Constitutional Court.
An election to determine the country's next president will be held on May 9.