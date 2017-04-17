Former South Korean President Park indicted for bribery and abuse of power

Story highlights
(CNN)Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been officially indicted on a number of charges including abuse of power, prosecutors confirmed Monday.
The disgraced former leader will also be forced to defend allegations of coercion, attempted coercion, receiving and demanding bribes, and leaking confidential information.
Park was originally arrested by South Korean authorities on March 30. She'd already been removed from office after a Constitutional Court ruling on March 10 confirmed her impeachment.
Judge Kang Bu-young, who issued the warrant for the former leader's arrest, told reporters by text message in late March that "major crimes have been ascertained."
Park's rapid fall from power followed reports in late 2016 that her close confidante, Choi Soon-sil, used her position to raise large donations from South Korean companies for foundations Choi had set up.
Three televised apologies by Park couldn't stop the public outrage, which led to enormous protests in the capital Seoul.
Less than six months after the scandal emerged, Park's impeachment was confirmed by South Korea's Constitutional Court.
New president to be chosen
South Korea is expected to move to the left when the country elects a new president on May 9.
With three weeks to go, Democratic Party candidate Moon Jae-in is leading most major polls.
A left-leaning administration could have major consequences for South Korea's foreign policy, including restarting negotiations with North Korea.
Moon's party has also been critical of the THAAD agreement and suggested it should be renegotiated, saying Park should have sought the approval of the National Assembly before deployment began.
Until a new president is chosen, Hwang Kyo-ahn will remain the acting leader of South Korea.
United States Vice President Mike Pence met with Hwang during his visit to Korea on Monday, commending him for his "steady hand in this time of transition in South Korea."
"Whatever change happens in your elections the commitment of the United States to South Korea's safety and security will remain unchanged," Pence said at a joint press conference.