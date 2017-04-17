Former South Korean President Park indicted for bribery and abuse of power

(CNN) Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been officially indicted on a number of charges including abuse of power, prosecutors confirmed Monday.

The disgraced former leader will also be forced to defend allegations of coercion, attempted coercion, receiving and demanding bribes, and leaking confidential information.

Park was originally arrested by South Korean authorities on March 30. She'd already been removed from office after a Constitutional Court ruling on March 10 confirmed her impeachment.

Judge Kang Bu-young, who issued the warrant for the former leader's arrest, told reporters by text message in late March that "major crimes have been ascertained."