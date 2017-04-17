Breaking News

First lady Melania Trump reads to children during the event.
-- On a visit to the North Korean border, Vice President Pence issued a warning to the country, telling CNN's Dana Bash that the US will drop the "failed policy of strategic patience." (Watch Pence define what that means.)
-- A man who picked a stranger at random and posted the video of killing him on Facebook is the subject of a manhunt spanning five states.
-- Melania Trump kicked off the 139th Easter Egg Roll at the White House, a high stakes event for the first lady to make her mark on the tradition.
    -- According to unsealed court documents, bottles of opioid painkillers were found around Prince's home following his death last year.
    -- Thousands of migrants were rescued from the Mediterranean in three days.
    -- Prince Harry revealed that he sought counseling to cope with Diana's death.
    -- The first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon 50 years ago did it again. (Kenyan runners swept the race in both the men's and women's division.)
    -- Oh, and Atlanta's running out of interstates.