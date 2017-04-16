Photos: Presidents and Vice Presidents at the DMZ Mike Pence at the DMZ – US Vice President Mike Pence looks at North Korea from the border village of Panmunjom on April 17, 2017. Pence visited a military base near the Demilitarized Zone, a day after the North conducted a failed missile launch. Pence arrived at Camp Bonifas on Monday for a briefing with military leaders and to meet with American troops. He is in South Korea as part of a 10-day tour of Asia. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Presidents and Vice Presidents at the DMZ Barack Obama at the DMZ – US President Barack Obama looks toward North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette during a visit to the DMZ on March 25, 2012. Obama arrived in Seoul earlier in the day to attend the Seoul Nuclear Security Summit. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Presidents and Vice Presidents at the DMZ Joe Biden at the DMZ – US Vice President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden visit the DMZ on December 7, 2013. In addition to South Korea, Biden also visited Japan and China to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the South China Sea, economic relationship with China and the implementation of the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Presidents and Vice Presidents at the DMZ George W. Bush at the DMZ – US President George W. Bush looks at North Korea from Observation Point Ouellette in the DMZ on Feb. 20, 2002. The president visited the zone to express his hope for communist North Korea to rejoin democratic South Korea someday. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Presidents and Vice Presidents at the DMZ Bill Clinton at the DMZ – US President Bill Clinton surveys the North Korean border on his tour of the DMZ during a post-G7 summit trip in July 1993. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Presidents and Vice Presidents at the DMZ Ronald Reagan at the DMZ – US President Ronald Reagan looks across the DMZ at Guard Post Collier, South Korea, on November 13, 1982. Hide Caption 6 of 7