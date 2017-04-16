Breaking News

Liberals: Avoid Trump Derangement Syndrome

By Fareed Zakaria, Host

Updated 1:26 AM ET, Sun April 16, 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - APRIL 13: US President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on April 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump has made numerous trips to his Florida home and according to reports has cost over an estimated $20 million in his first 80 days in office. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(CNN)Liberals have to avoid Trump Derangement Syndrome. If Trump pursues a policy, it cannot axiomatically be wrong, evil and dangerous. In my case, I have been pretty tough on Trump. I attacked almost every policy he proposed during the campaign. Just before the election, I called him a "cancer on American democracy" and urged voters to reject him. But they didn't. He is now president. I believe that my job is to evaluate his policies impartially and explain why, in my view, they are wise or not.

