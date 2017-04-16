Breaking News

Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook homicide video

By Kwegyirba Croffie and Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 5:49 PM ET, Sun April 16, 2017

Photo of suspect in Facebook homicide video
(CNN)Cleveland police are seeking a suspect who posted video of an apparent homicide on Facebook, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. No other victims have yet been found, according to Cleveland Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Manhunt for suspect in Facebook video killing
Facebook live killing manhunt nr_00000908

No other information was immediately available from police.
Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.
    Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.
    He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.
    Police say he is armed and dangerous. The FBI is assisting Cleveland police in the manhunt.
    Stephens is employed at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency in northeast Ohio that serves children, teenagers and families, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.
    "We are shocked and horrified like everyone else," said Nancy Kortemeyer, a spokeswoman for Beech Brook. "To think that one of our employees could do this is awful."
    Kortemeyer could not provide any details on the length of Stephens' employment at Beech Brook, or his specific job title.
    The hunt for Stephens caused some alarm. Cleveland State University issued an alert on social media.
    Developing story. More to come.

    CNN's Chuck Johnston, Amanda Jackson, Christopher Lett, Sara Ganim and Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.