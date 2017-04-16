Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook homicide video

(CNN) Cleveland police are seeking a suspect who posted video of an apparent homicide on Facebook, authorities said Sunday.

No other information was immediately available from police.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. The FBI is assisting Cleveland police in the manhunt.

Stephens is employed at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency in northeast Ohio that serves children, teenagers and families, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.

"We are shocked and horrified like everyone else," said Nancy Kortemeyer, a spokeswoman for Beech Brook. "To think that one of our employees could do this is awful."

Kortemeyer could not provide any details on the length of Stephens' employment at Beech Brook, or his specific job title.

The hunt for Stephens caused some alarm. Cleveland State University issued an alert on social media.

CSU ALERT: CLE PD are searching for murder suspect last seen south of I-90 in the area of E93rd. Shelter in place or stay away from campus. — Cleveland State (@CLE_State) April 16, 2017

