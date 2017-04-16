Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook homicide video

(CNN) Cleveland Police are seeking a suspect who posted video of an apparent homicide on Facebook, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides , according to police. No other victims have yet been found, according to Cleveland Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

No other information was immediately available from police.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens . Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

