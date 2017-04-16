Story highlights US Vice President Mike Pence is on a tour of Asia

He arrived in South Korea amid heightened tensions on the peninsula

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone Monday, a day after the embarrassing failure of a North Korean missile test which the US and South Korea said exploded on launch.

Pence stood within 60 meters (200 feet) of the North Korean border, saying that all US options regarding the issue were still on the table.

His visit followed an impressive parade Saturday to mark the "Day of the Sun," the most important day in the North Korean calendar, when Pyongyang showed off an array of new missiles and launchers.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have ratcheted up in recent weeks, amid tit-for-tat saber-rattling from the US and North Korea.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster said the problem with North Korea "is coming to a head. And so it's time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully."

Read More