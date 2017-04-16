McMaster: All options on table in regard to North Korea

Story highlights McMaster said it is the consensus of the US that "this problem is coming to a head"

He was speaking hours after a failed missile test by North Korea

Washington (CNN) National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said Sunday "all our options are on the table, undergoing refinement and further development" in reaction to the North Korean nuclear program.

"The President has made clear that he will not accept the United States and its allies and partners in the region being under threat from this hostile regime with nuclear weapons. And so we're working together with our allies and partners, and with the Chinese leadership, to develop a range of options," McMaster told ABC's "This Week."

He said the National Security Council is working with the Pentagon and the State Department, and intelligence agencies are working on providing options "and have them ready" for President Donald Trump "if this pattern of destabilizing behavior continues."

JUST WATCHED Seoul: North Korean missile test fails Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Seoul: North Korean missile test fails 01:12

McMaster said it is the consensus of the US, along with allies in the region, that "this problem is coming to a head. And so it's time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully."

He added, "In the coming weeks, months, I think there's a great opportunity for all of us ... to take action short of armed conflict so we can avoid the worst."

Read More