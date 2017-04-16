McMaster visits Afghanistan, touts 'reliable' partner

Story highlights Trump's national security adviser visited Afghanistan

He met with the country's president as the US reviews its strategy

Washington (CNN) National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster talked up the US relationship with the current government of Afghanistan Sunday at a time when the US is considering increasing its military commitment there.

McMaster was speaking from Afghanistan, where he is visiting as the US mulls a full "strategy review" of Afghanistan plans and policy moving forward in consultation with Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of US Force Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official. McMaster is the highest-level member of the Trump administration to visit the country.

US troops have been fighting there for nearly 16 years, and last week, the US military dropped one of its largest non-nuclear bombs on an ISIS target in the country. Asked on ABC's "This Week" about the continued US military involvement there, McMaster praised the government under Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"In recent years, at a period of our maximum effort, we didn't have as reliable a partner in the Afghan government as we would've liked," McMaster said. "Now we have a much more reliable Afghan partner and we have reduced considerably the degree and scope of our effort."

McMaster described the US and Afghanistan fight against the Taliban and ISIS as one "between barbarism and civilization," casting it as a "threat to all civilized peoples." He said members of the administration from all over would present Trump with a "range of options" per his request.

Read More