Washington (CNN) North Korea is still on its way to having the ability to hit any part of the US with a nuclear missile despite a failed test over the weekend, the House foreign affairs committee chairman said Sunday.

"We shouldn't take too much comfort, because even in failure, this program continues to advance," Rep. Ed Royce said on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper.

Royce, a California Republican, said he was concerned not only for his home state but for the entire country as North Korea's abilities advance.

"They will be closely in the not-too-distant future in a position where they could hit all 50 states," Royce said.

He called for international sanctions on a group of Chinese banks to stop them from doing business with North Korea, particularly Banco Delta Asia, which the Treasury Department has barred from working with the US financial system.

