Trump defends about-face on labeling China a currency manipulator

Story highlights The US hopes China -- North Korea's largest trading partner -- can apply pressure to Pyongyang

Trump's message came hours after a North Korean ballistic missile test failed

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested Sunday that his about-face on labeling China a currency manipulator was a strategic move meant to entice the country's cooperation on North Korea.

Trump, who is spending the Easter weekend at his Florida estate, wrote on Twitter, "Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem?"

"We will see what happens!" Trump wrote, raising the possibility his decision could be reversed.

Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

His message came hours after a North Korean ballistic missile test failed. The US and its Asian allies had been on heightened alert for provocative moves from the rogue state during an important holiday on Saturday.

The declaration also came days after Trump -- in a turnabout from his campaign stance -- declared in an interview that his administration would not label China a currency manipulator, which could have triggered investigations.

