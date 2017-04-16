Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Since WW II Democrats have helped give the executive branch more power in responding to threats to national security

(CNN) Democrats don't really have much ground to stand on when they criticize President Trump for flexing too much muscle on national security. The Democrats, along with their opponents, have been part of the bipartisan push for expanding executive power since World War II.

But now some are up in arms about the Trump administration's recent missile strikes against Syria. Given that there is no clear threat to the national interest, they argue that Trump needs to request authority from Congress to undertake this mission. Several Democrats have insisted that if the president doesn't seek permission, then he is exceeding his constitutional power.

Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, praised the missile strikes in Syria as an appropriate response to the regime's use of chemical weapons. But he also said that "military force against Assad can only continue in the long term with congressional approval." Virginia Democrat and former vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine called the strike in Syria "unlawful" since Trump had not obtained approval from Congress.

But presidents from both parties have made a series of decisions that gradually weakened the role of Congress in shaping national security decisions while granting the White House much greater leeway to decide when and how to use America's military power.

The first thing to go was the declaration of war. Starting with President Harry Truman's actions in Korea, commanders in chief have deployed troops overseas without requesting a formal declaration of war from Congress, as FDR had done in 1941. Presidents have requested ceremonial resolutions of support for using military force from Congress, as President Lyndon Johnson did in August 1964 with the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, but then proceeded to shape and expand military operations without really involving the legislative branch.