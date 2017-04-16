F1: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix

Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Sebastian Vettel clinched a third win at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sunday's race.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
LIGHTS OUT: Valtteri Bottas gets a good start with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel getting past Lewis Hamilton as the cars approach turn one.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Valtteri Bottas leads the pack as they round turn one on lap one of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired from Sunday's race after suffering a rear brake failure on lap 12.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
A dejected Max Verstappen steps out of his Red Bull Racing car after suffering brake failure in Sunday's race.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Sebastian Vettel greets former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sunday's race in Bahrain.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix following Saturday's qualifying session.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Bottas punches the air after securing pole in qualifying on Saturday.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Hamilton won last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Max Verstappen on track during Saturday's practice session.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January's Race of Champions event in Miami.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.
Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen leaving the pit garage in Bahrain. The Finn has finished on the podium in Sakhir eight times -- more than any other driver -- but has never won the race.