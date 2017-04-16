Breaking News

F1: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 1:19 PM ET, Sun April 16, 2017

Sebastian Vettel clinched a third win at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sunday's race.
LIGHTS OUT: Valtteri Bottas gets a good start with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel getting past Lewis Hamilton as the cars approach turn one.
Valtteri Bottas leads the pack as they round turn one on lap one of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired from Sunday's race after suffering a rear brake failure on lap 12.
A dejected Max Verstappen steps out of his Red Bull Racing car after suffering brake failure in Sunday's race.
Sebastian Vettel greets former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sunday's race in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix following Saturday's qualifying session.
Bottas punches the air after securing pole in qualifying on Saturday.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Hamilton won last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.
Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.
Max Verstappen on track during Saturday's practice session.
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January's Race of Champions event in Miami.
The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.
Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen leaving the pit garage in Bahrain. The Finn has finished on the podium in Sakhir eight times -- more than any other driver -- but has never won the race.
Story highlights

  • Vettel wins annual Formula One Championship race
  • Lewis Hamilton was second; Valtteri Bottas third

(CNN)Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won the Bahrain Grand Prix after a commanding drive in Sakhir on Sunday.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished second and his teammate Valtteri Bottas placed third in the annual Formula One Championship race.
The victory is Vettel's third at the Bahrain International Circuit. The German driver's previous two wins came with Red Bull Racing in 2012 and 2013.
    Bahrain Grand Prix: top points scorers
    1: Vettel (Ferrari)
    Read More
    2: Hamilton (Mercedes)
    3: Bottas (Mercedes)
    4: Raikkonen (Ferrari)
    5: Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing)
    6: Massa (Williams)
    7: Perez (Force India)
    8: Grosjean (Haas)
    9: Hulkenberg (Renault)
    10: Ocon (Force India)
