F1: Vettel opens 7-point lead over Hamilton after Bahrain GP win

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 7:22 AM ET, Mon April 17, 2017

Vettel: It was a 'close to perfect night'
Vettel: It was a 'close to perfect night'

    Vettel: It was a 'close to perfect night'

  • Vettel takes lead in F1 Drivers' Championship
  • Russian GP takes place on Sunday April 30

(CNN)Advantage Ferrari.

The 2017 Formula One World Championship is shaping up to be one of the most keenly fought in recent years after Sebastian Vettel produced a commanding performance at Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.
Vettel took the checkered flag with ease at the Bahrain International Circuit, nearly seven seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton to claim his second win of the season and the outright lead in the F1 Drivers' Championship.
    Hamilton chased Vettel all the way to the end but was ultimately hampered by a mistake earlier in the race.
    In a congested pit lane, Hamilton was deemed by race stewards to have driven "unnecessarily slowly" in front of Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo.
    It was a misdemeanor that cost him a five-second time penalty which he served during a second pit stop to change tires on lap 41 of the 57-lap race.
    Vettel had assumed the lead from pole sitter Valtteri Bottas earlier in the grand prix as the Finn struggled with over-steering on his Mercedes.
    The German also profited from an early pit stop on lap 10 and a period under the Safety Car a few laps later after Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz and Williams' Lance Stroll collided at turn one.
    Sebastian Vettel salutes the crowd in Bahrain after clinching his second win of the 2017 F1 season.
    Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship
    Sebastian Vettel salutes the crowd in Bahrain after clinching his second win of the 2017 F1 season.
    Vettel on the podium with second-placed Lewis Hamilton (left) and Valtteri Bottas who came home third.
    Vettel on the podium with second-placed Lewis Hamilton (left) and Valtteri Bottas who came home third.
    Vettel pats his car -- which he has christened "Gina" -- in parc ferme after winning in Bahrain.
    Vettel pats his car -- which he has christened "Gina" -- in parc ferme after winning in Bahrain.
    Sebastian Vettel clinched a third win at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sunday's race. The German won for Red Bull in 2012 and 2013.
    Sebastian Vettel clinched a third win at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sunday's race. The German won for Red Bull in 2012 and 2013.
    LIGHTS OUT: Valtteri Bottas gets a good start with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel getting past Lewis Hamilton as the cars approach turn one.
    LIGHTS OUT: Valtteri Bottas gets a good start with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel getting past Lewis Hamilton as the cars approach turn one.
    Valtteri Bottas leads the pack as they round turn one on lap one of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
    Valtteri Bottas leads the pack as they round turn one on lap one of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
    Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired from Sunday's race after suffering a rear brake failure on lap 12.
    Red Bull's Max Verstappen retired from Sunday's race after suffering a rear brake failure on lap 12.
    A dejected Max Verstappen steps out of his Red Bull Racing car after suffering brake failure in Sunday's race.
    A dejected Max Verstappen steps out of his Red Bull Racing car after suffering brake failure in Sunday's race.
    Sparks fly behind Jolyon Palmer's Renault car. The Briton started 10th on the grid for Sunday's race but finished out of the points.
    Sparks fly behind Jolyon Palmer's Renault car. The Briton started 10th on the grid for Sunday's race but finished out of the points.
    Sebastian Vettel greets former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sunday's race in Bahrain.
    Sebastian Vettel greets former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone ahead of Sunday's race in Bahrain.
    Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix following Saturday's qualifying session.
    Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix following Saturday's qualifying session.
    Bottas punches the air after securing pole in qualifying on Saturday.
    Bottas punches the air after securing pole in qualifying on Saturday.
    Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
    Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
    Hamilton won last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.
    Hamilton won last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.
    Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.
    Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.
    Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.
    Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.
    Max Verstappen on track during Saturday's practice session.
    Max Verstappen on track during Saturday's practice session.
    Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January's Race of Champions event in Miami.
    Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January's Race of Champions event in Miami.
    The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.
    The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.
    Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.
    Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.
    Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.
    Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.
    McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
    McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
    Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.
    Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.
    Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen leaving the pit garage in Bahrain. The Finn has finished on the podium in Sakhir eight times -- more than any other driver -- but has never won the race.
    Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen leaving the pit garage in Bahrain. The Finn has finished on the podium in Sakhir eight times -- more than any other driver -- but has never won the race.
    With clean air ahead of him, Vettel built up what proved to be an unassailable lead and the win puts clear daylight between himself and Hamilton in the title fight -- 68 points plays 61 after three rounds.
    "Right from the first lap I felt the car was there," Vettel said on the podium.
    "The car was a dream today ... the last half of the in-lap with the fireworks & the track lit up, I just thought I love what I do," the German added.
    Hamilton, who had been so dominant in China last weekend, was gracious in defeat but vowed to fight back.
    "The pit lane (incident) was really my fault so apologies to the team for losing the time there ... but I gave it everything I could. We will come back fighting."
    For his Mercedes teammate there was also disappointment -- the Finn unable to convert his first F1 pole into a long-overdue first win.
    "It was just over-steering all through the race, that's why the pace was slow," Bottas lamented.
    "It's a shame: the target today was a lot, lot higher."

    Verstappen retires, Alonso vents frustration

    Further down the field it was a day of frustration.
    Max Verstappen, who started in sixth, was running well until his Red Bull inexplicably had a brake failure shortly after the teenager had pitted on lap 12.
    Verstappen was helpless as he watched his car go straight on at turn 4 and into the barriers at low speed and out of the race.
    McLaren endured another miserable race weekend with Stoffel Vandoorne unable to start the race due to engine problems and Fernando Alonso making his annoyance clear over team radio at his car's lack of oomph.
    "Three-hundred meters behind me and they overtake me on the straight," Alonso told his team over the radio midway through the race.
    "I've never raced with less power in my life."
    After battling for a points finish, the Spaniard endured the agony of having to retire two laps from the end with engine trouble.

    Points for Haas and Renault

    Better days were had by both the Haas F1 Team -- Romain Grosjean steered his way to eighth place -- and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg bagged his first points finish of the season after coming home ninth.
    After back-to-back races in China and Bahrain, F1 takes a short break before returning in two week's time for the Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom on April 30.
    Bahrain Grand Prix: Top 10
    1: Vettel (Ferrari) 25 points
    2: Hamilton (Mercedes) 18
    3: Bottas (Mercedes) 15
    4: Raikkonen (Ferrari) 12
    5: Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 10
    6: Massa (Williams) 8
    7: Perez (Force India) 6
    8: Grosjean (Haas) 4
    9: Hulkenberg (Renault) 2
    10: Ocon (Force India) 1