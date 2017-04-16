Ankara, Turkey (CNN) Millions of Turks will vote Sunday on a controversial new draft constitution that would give sweeping new powers to the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Voters are being asked to endorse an 18-article reform package put forward by the ruling Justice and Development Party that would effectively replace the system of parliamentary democracy with a powerful executive presidency.

Under a "Yes" result -- which requires a simple majority -- the role of prime minister would be abolished and the president would be able to rule with minimal sign-off from parliament.

Erdogan's supporters say the new system would bring political and economic stability. Opponents fear the proposals amount to a constitutional dictatorship.

If approved, the new arrangements would kick in over time. The post of Prime Minister would be abolished after the 2019 national elections, and time-limits on the newly-empowered presidency would be reset. If he won in 2019 and 2024, Erdogan could be in power until 2029.