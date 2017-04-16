Turkey referendum: Early results indicate support for Erdogan

Ankara (CNN) First results in Turkey's constitutional referendum began to filter out Sunday night after millions voted on controversial proposals to give sweeping new powers to the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With 48.88% of the ballots counted, early results put the "yes" vote ahead, according to state-run news agency Anadolu. Results from the mainly conservative eastern provinces put 57.80% in favor of giving Erdogan sweeping new powers and 42.20% against.

Voters were asked to endorse an 18-article reform package put forward by the ruling Justice and Development Party that would replace the current system of parliamentary democracy with a powerful executive presidency.

Erdogan, who cast his vote in Istanbul earlier in the day amid tight security, said he hoped Turks would make the "expected" choice.

Earlier in the day, three people were reported to have died after an exchange of gunfire near a polling station in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır. The cause of the clash was not immediately clear and it was not known if there was a connection to the referendum.