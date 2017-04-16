Breaking News

The battle to save lives at sea: Record number of migrants rescued

By Barbie Latza Nadeau

Updated 7:31 PM ET, Sun April 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015. More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the UN refugee agency said. 2016 has become the deadliest year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean bound for Europe.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Refugees and migrants get off a fishing boat at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey in October 2015. More than 1 million refugees and migrants escaped to Europe in 2015, the UN refugee agency said. 2016 has become the deadliest year for migrants crossing the Mediterranean bound for Europe.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
graphic warning - multiple images
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/06/europe/migrant-boats-libya-aris-messinis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was on a Spanish rescue boat&lt;/a&gt; that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. &quot;I&#39;ve (seen) in my career a lot of death,&quot; he said. &quot;I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different.&quot;
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Migrants step over dead bodies while being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, October 4. Agence France-Presse photographer Aris Messinis was on a Spanish rescue boat that encountered several crowded migrant boats. Messinis said the rescuers counted 29 dead bodies -- 10 men and 19 women, all between 20 and 30 years old. "I've (seen) in my career a lot of death," he said. "I cover war zones, conflict and everything. I see a lot of death and suffering, but this is something different. Completely different."
Hide Caption
3 of 26
Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/europe/migration-crisis-aylan-kurdi-turkey-canada/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;drowned while fleeing Syria.&lt;/a&gt; This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means &quot;Flotsam of Humanity.&quot;
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Authorities stand near the body of 2-year-old Alan Kurdi on the shore of Bodrum, Turkey, in September 2015. Alan, his brother and their mother drowned while fleeing Syria. This photo was shared around the world, often with a Turkish hashtag that means "Flotsam of Humanity."
Hide Caption
4 of 26
Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Migrants board a train at Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, after the station was reopened in September 2015.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria&#39;s bitter conflict -- were stranded in a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/22/europe/europe-macedonia-migrant-crisis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;no-man&#39;s land&lt;/a&gt; on the border.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Children cry as migrants in Greece try to break through a police cordon to cross into Macedonia in August 2015. Thousands of migrants -- most of them fleeing Syria's bitter conflict -- were stranded in a no-man's land on the border.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the Mediterranean from a crowded wooden boat during a rescue operation about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Monday, August 29.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A police officer in Calais, France, tries to prevent migrants from heading for the Channel Tunnel to England in June 2015.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the &quot;Jungle&quot; migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A migrant walks past a burning shack in the southern part of the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, France, on Tuesday, March 1. Part of the camp was being demolished -- and the inhabitants relocated -- in response to unsanitary conditions at the site.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence on Monday, March 14.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Migrants stumble as they cross a river north of Idomeni, Greece, attempting to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border-control fence on Monday, March 14.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
In September 2015, an excavator dumps life vests that were previously used by migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
The Turkish coast guard helps refugees near Aydin, Turkey, after their boat toppled en route to Greece on Friday, January 22.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A woman sits with children around a fire at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni on Saturday, March 19.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A column of migrants moves along a path between farm fields in Rigonce, Slovenia, in October 2015.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
A ship crowded with migrants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/25/middleeast/migrant-ship-overturns/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;flips onto its side&lt;/a&gt; Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A ship crowded with migrants flips onto its side Wednesday, May 25, as an Italian navy ship approaches off the coach of Libya. Passengers had rushed to the port side, a shift in weight that proved too much. Five people died and more than 500 were rescued.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Refugees break through a barbed-wire fence on the Greece-Macedonia border on Monday, February 29, as tensions boiled over regarding new travel restrictions into Europe.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya on Friday, May 27.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned following the capsizing of a boat off Libya on Friday, May 27.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A migrant in Gevgelija, Macedonia, tries to sneak onto a train bound for Serbia in August 2015.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
The Kusadasi Ilgun, a sunken 20-foot boat, lies in waters off the Greek island of Samos on Sunday, November 1.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Refugees rescued off the Libyan coast get their first sight of Sardinia as they sail in the Mediterranean Sea toward Cagliari, Italy, in September 2015.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
A Belgian sailor throws life vests to refugees during a search-and-rescue mission off the Libyan coast in June 2015.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Afghan migrants sit next to drying laundry at the Galatsi Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, November 4.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Local residents and rescue workers help migrants from the sea after a boat carrying them sank off the island of Rhodes, Greece, in April 2015.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/europe/migrant-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fleeing war-ravaged Syria&lt;/a&gt; -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Investigators in Burgenland, Austria, inspect an abandoned truck that contained the bodies of refugees who died of suffocation in August 2015. The 71 victims -- most likely fleeing war-ravaged Syria -- were 60 men, eight women and three children.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Policemen try to disperse hundreds of migrants by spraying them with fire extinguishers during a registration procedure in Kos, Greece, in August 2015.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/28/world/iyw-migrant-how-to-help/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;How to help the ongoing migrant crisis&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Syrian refugees sleep on the floor of a train car taking them from Macedonia to the Serbian border in August 2015. How to help the ongoing migrant crisis
Hide Caption
26 of 26
RESTRICTED 02 migrant crisis 0303graphic warning - multiple images02 libya migrants 1006RESTRICTED 02 migrant crisis07 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 08 migrant crisis01 migration crisis 083004 migrant crisis01 migrant crisis 030304 refugee crisis 032102 migrants 1002RESTRICTED 01 migrant crisis01 refugee crisis 032102 migrant crisis 110502 migrant crisis 053101 migrant crisis 0229 RESTRICTED01 migrant crisis 0531RESTRICTED 03 migrant crisis04 migrant crisis 110505 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 06 migrant crisis03 migrant crisis 110510 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 12 migrant crisisRESTRICTED 16 migrant crisis13 migrant crisis

Story highlights

  • Charity groups, EU border control agency argue over best way to deal with migrants in the Mediterranean
  • Charities say they are saving lives; border control says their presence encourages migrants to risk lives

Reggio Calabria, Italy (CNN)Calm seas, desperate migrants and ruthless human traffickers all played a role in a record-breaking weekend of maritime rescues in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Libya.

But even as the rescue vessels race against time to save lives, another battle is brewing with accusations from the European Union's border control agency Frontex against nongovernmental organizations like Doctors Without Borders and the Mobile Offshore Aid Station, or MOAS, that run so-called charity rescue ships. Frontex says the charity rescue vessels create a pull factor for migrants and traffickers; the NGOs say they are out there in the absence of an EU strategy to save lives at sea and a lack of initiative to provide a safe corridor option for migration and asylum.
On Sunday evening in Italy, the Italian Coast Guard estimated the number of those rescued since Friday was approaching 7,000, though that number will surely grow as a steady stream of rubber dinghies and rickety wooden fishing vessels were still being spotted off the coast of Libya. At least 20 cadavers, including that of an 8-year-old boy recovered during rescue operations, were also brought to Sicily and the Italian mainland with the survivors.
    Rescuers battle rough seas to save hundreds of stranded migrants
    Rescuers battle rough seas to save hundreds of stranded migrants
    The migrants and refugees were rescued by Italian Coast Guard boats, passing merchant ships and more than a dozen NGO charity ships that have filled the vacuum created when Italy's Mare Nostrum search and rescue program ended in 2014 because of budget concerns. The Mare Nostrum project cost Italian taxpayers €9 million ($9.5 million) a month, according to the Italian Navy. The charity ships, which rely on donations, have estimated operating costs of around €11,000 ($11,666) a day, charities say.
    European authorities and charity ships face a daunting task. Since the beginning of the year, 32,750 migrants and refugees have arrived on European shores, not including those rescued this weekend, according to UNHCR. In 2016, the total number topped 355,000.
    Read More
    Frontex has two programs at sea. The Sophia program is designed to destroy smuggler's ships after rescues are complete and to train the Libyan Coast Guard to stop boats from leaving. The Triton program enlists member states to provide assets for search and rescue operations. Over the busy weekend, Frontex says the Norwegian Siem Pilot, currently on rotation for Frontex's Triton program, rescued more than 500 of the nearly 7,000 people pulled to safety.
    In March, Italian prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro from Catania launched an investigation into the funding of the charity ships, essentially accusing them of colluding with the traffickers. "I am convinced that it is not always the operational center that calls on the NGOs," he told a parliamentary committee in Rome in March. "We also need to investigate the evolution of the phenomenon and find out why there has been such a noted proliferation of these ships and how they deal with such high operational costs without having a return in terms of economic profit."
    No charges have been filed but Zuccaro told CNN he would seek to sequester the charity ships if he found just cause to do so.
    The NGOs have accused Zuccaro of starting the investigation on behalf of Frontex as an attempt to remove them from the sea. Zuccaro says he is not acting on behalf of Frontex, but that he is concerned that the rescue vessels are creating an open border into Europe as thousands of irregular migrants reach Italy each year. With this weekend's rescues, the number to reach Europe this year so far has topped 40,000, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
    When reached for comment about Zuccaro's legal case, Frontex did not provide a comment.
    The NGOs, on the other hand, have not minced words.
    How some European countries are tightening their refugee policies
    How some European countries are tightening their refugee policies
    "We are surprised at the timing of these allegations, more than a year after we and others have been in service," said Sophie Beau, co-founder and vice-president of SOS Mediterranee, which runs the Aquarius rescue boat together with Doctors Without Borders. "We know exactly what will happen if we are not out there. More people will die. We know we need to be out there, we have to be out there."
    In a press release, MOAS co-founder and director Regina Catrambone agreed. "Every day people continue to risk their lives while we, as civil society, stand witness. We must continue to call on European governments to act so that people, such as those rescued by us today, do not die, not in Libya nor in the Mediterranean Sea."
    Those frustrations are echoed by the other NGOs, with many of the rescue operators tweeting accusations directly against the European Union and Frontex. Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, tweeted, "EU 'leaving migrants to drown' say rescuers who saved 2,000 in single day." And "How many lives could have been saved in the last two years if the #EU had conducted a proactive search and rescue operation? #WhereIsFRONTEX"
    Two of the charity ships, each filled beyond capacity after rescuing scores of migrants from rubber dinghies and unseaworthy wooden fishing vessels, made May Day calls to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center run by the Italian Coast Guard in Rome to ask for assistance on Sunday.
    The Iuventa rescue ship operated by the German NGO Jugend Rettet reported navigational failure under the weight of the migrants and the German NGO Sea Eye also reported difficulty due to overcrowding. "#Iuventa and @seaeyeorg are unable to move due to the high amount of people on board and nearby us in rubber boats! We need help by #MRCC" the Jugend Rettet tweeted. It reported having as many as seven pregnant women on board. Italian Coast Guard confirmed that vessels were headed to the area to assist offloading some of the migrants.
    Why migrants are risking their lives to reach Italy
    Why migrants are risking their lives to reach Italy
    MOAS also tweeted messages about its rescue ship Phoenix after spending the night watching a number of packed rubber dinghies whose passengers the ship was unable to assist because of its own overcrowding. "Hour 40 of ongoing rescues & crisis management for #Phoenix crew. They are still waiting for help to arrive; and we have lost all words #Med"
    The voice that is often missing from the discussion is often that of the migrants themselves. On Sunday, 649 people rescued in a number of operations by the MSF Prudence arrived in Reggio Calabria. Among them were men with gunshot wounds from traffickers and women who were tortured, according to rescuers at the scene.
    At the port, a group of teenage Nigerian boys who had arrived as unaccompanied minors by way of sea rescues earlier this year waited at the shore to see if their missing family members were among the arrivals. When asked if the charity boats made a difference in their decision to make the dangerous crossing, they had no idea what was meant by the question.
    "The gun to my head made the difference," a young man called Caleb said after describing how he was forced onto a rubber dinghy late one night and losing sight of his father. "We don't have a lot of choices. We are just lucky we got out of Libya alive."

    Barbie Latza Nadeau is a CNN contributor, the Rome bureau chief for The Daily Beast, and the author of an upcoming book about sex trafficking of Nigerian women and girls to Italy.