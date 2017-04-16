Emma Morano, world's oldest person, dies at age 117

Story highlights Morano loved cookies and would hide some under her pillow

Leaving her abusive husband also led to a long life, she said last year

(CNN) Emma Morano, the world's oldest person and the last one known to be born in the 1800s, has died.

She was 117.

The Italian was born on November 29, 1899. She held the Guinness World Record titles for oldest living person and oldest living woman.

"She joined our celebrated hall of fame with her amazing achievement when she was announced in 2016 as the oldest living female, and was officially confirmed as the last person to be born in the 1800s," Guinness World Records said in a statement on its website.

It said it will announce a new oldest person after reviewing evidence.

