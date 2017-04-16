Tom Coyne, mastering engineer to the stars, dies

Story highlights He worked with Adele, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars

(CNN) Tom Coyne, a Grammy Award-winning engineer who worked with music icons such as Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, has died.

He was 62.

Coyne died Wednesday after battling multiple myeloma, the Doyle Funeral Home in New Jersey said. The deadly cancer of the blood is formed by malignant plasma cells.

Coyne grew up in New Jersey, and launched his mastering engineer career in the 1970s. The mastering engineer is responsible for a final edit of a product and preparation for manufacturing copies.

"Our creative community has lost one of its giants. He will be missed," the Recording Academy said in a statement.

