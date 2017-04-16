Tom Coyne, mastering engineer to the stars, dies

Story highlights
(CNN)Tom Coyne, a Grammy Award-winning engineer who worked with music icons such as Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, has died.
He was 62.
Coyne died Wednesday after battling multiple myeloma, the Doyle Funeral Home in New Jersey said. The deadly cancer of the blood is formed by malignant plasma cells.
Coyne grew up in New Jersey, and launched his mastering engineer career in the 1970s. The mastering engineer is responsible for a final edit of a product and preparation for manufacturing copies.
"Our creative community has lost one of its giants. He will be missed," the Recording Academy said in a statement.
Coyne was awarded six Grammys for Album of the Year and Record of the Year for his work with Adele, Taylor Swift, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. He also won a Latin Grammy for Record of the Year with Marc Anthony.
His iconic work earned him a total of 18 Grammy nominations, and led him to work with Lady Gaga and the Weeknd.