(CNN) A door-opening, mine-detonating, metal-cutting, fictional pen-like tool called the "sonic screwdriver" is about to make its debut in the Oxford English Dictionary.

The fictional gadget gained popularity as a feature of the BBC's long-running sci-fi series "Doctor Who."

"Although the revised, third-edition text of the OED entry for sonic adj. won't be published until June, we can travel forward in time to take a sneak peek at this Whovian entry," a blog post on the dictionary's website revealed Saturday.

Announced the same day as the show's series 10 premiere, the dictionary shared a preview of what the entry will look like.

This entry will be added to the upcoming editon of Oxford English Dictionary.

The multi-purpose tool will be joining other already existing entries from the British show such as, TARDIS Dalek , and Cyberman

