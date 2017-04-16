'SNL' brings out Fallon's Kushner and McCarthy's Spicer as the Easter Bunny

(CNN) For its first live show coast-to-coast, "Saturday Night Live" brought out Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner and Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer as the Easter Bunny.

Fallon, who was Saturday night's host, joined the "SNL" Trump administration as Trump son-in-law and adviser, Kushner, while McCarthy returned as Spicer to give a special Easter apology.

The "Tonight Show" host opened Saturday's show by walking into the Oval Office as Kushner in a sports jacket, bullet-proof vest and sunglasses to find out if he or adviser Steve Bannon, portrayed as the Grim Reaper, would be let go from the White House.

In order to find out which adviser he was going to keep, Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump held an elimination in the style of his old reality show, "The Apprentice."

Baldwin's Trump then said the winner would be able to continue to advise him and would receive $100,000 courtesy of L'Oreal cosmetics, while the other would "have to join Kellyanne Conway in the basement."