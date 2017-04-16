'Girls' finale labors to find an ending

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Girls" series finale.

"Girls" isn't one of those shows that readily lends itself to a big finish. Having followed its key characters as they drunkenly stumbled (sometimes literally, usually not) through their 20s, any ending seemed destined to represent merely a moment in time, what with so many years and so much self-absorption ahead of them.

Nevertheless, the penultimate episode rather hastily sought to move the ball forward, as has the entire season, beginning with Hannah (Lena Dunham) and her unplanned pregnancy. Not only did Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) get engaged, but Hannah was offered a job at an out-of-town university, before engaging in impromptu fence mending with estranged friend Jessa (Jemima Kirke), who had become involved with Hannah's ex Adam (Adam Driver).

That set the stage for Sunday's final half-hour, which, like the episodes that preceded it, felt a bit too on the nose -- too neat and tidy by "Girls'" normally messy standards.

Hannah's bosom pal Marnie (Allison Williams) volunteered to help raise her baby, named Grover, and Hannah somewhat grudgingly accepted. Flash forward five months, and Hannah is every bit as neurotic about motherhood as one might imagine, seemingly determined to drive away Marnie and subsequently Hannah's mom Loreen (Becky Ann Baker), who shows up offering emotional support.

Read More