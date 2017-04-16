Breaking News

These architects could change India forever

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Sun April 16, 2017

Punjab Kesari Headquarters, Delhi, India
Punjab Kesari Headquarters, Delhi, India
Punjab Kesari Headquarters, Delhi, India
The building uses a traditional design technique known as jali to allow natural light while reducing heat gain.
Athletic Ripples, Raibareilly, India
The first design released by Studio Symbiosis is the Athletic Ripples sports complex.
The stadium features a cricket pitch, football ground, running track and indoor facilities,
Ahmedabad Hotel, Gujarat, India
The second project by Studio Symbiosis is the Ahmedabad Hotel in Gujarat, India.
After completing its first two projects, Studio Symbiosis established itself as an up-and-coming design force.
&quot;From there, our commissioned projects began expanding into hotels, offices, affordable housing and even city planning,&quot; partner Amit Gupta said.&lt;br /&gt;
Double Tree by Hilton, Kathmandu, Nepal
"From there, our commissioned projects began expanding into hotels, offices, affordable housing and even city planning," partner Amit Gupta said.
Before moving to Delhi, India, to start their own firm, the partners spent five years working with the award-winning and internationally recognized firm Zaha Hadid Architects.
Double Tree by Hilton, Kathmandu, Nepal
Before moving to Delhi, India, to start their own firm, the partners spent five years working with the award-winning and internationally recognized firm Zaha Hadid Architects.
&quot;Our studies working with her certainly helped form us and who we are now,&quot; partner Britta Knobel Gupta said.
Information Directorate Headquarters, Lucknow, India
"Our studies working with her certainly helped form us and who we are now," partner Britta Knobel Gupta said.
&quot;For us, the Symbiosis component of our name is very important,&quot; Knobel Gupta said. &quot;We are interested in finding a harmony between architecture, parametric design and sustainability.&quot;
Shanker Group Headquarters
"For us, the Symbiosis component of our name is very important," Knobel Gupta said. "We are interested in finding a harmony between architecture, parametric design and sustainability."
The firm often uses traditional Indian building techniques in an effort to produce more environmentally sensitive and sustainable design.
Shanker Group Headquarters
The firm often uses traditional Indian building techniques in an effort to produce more environmentally sensitive and sustainable design.
&quot;We&#39;ve spent a long time studying India&#39;s architectural history,&quot; Knobel Gupta said.
Kanpur Riverfront, Kanpur, India
"We've spent a long time studying India's architectural history," Knobel Gupta said.
Mogul architecture, Wada architecture and ancient Indian stepwells have influenced Studio Symbiosis&#39; designs.
Kanpur Riverfront, Kanpur, India
Mogul architecture, Wada architecture and ancient Indian stepwells have influenced Studio Symbiosis' designs.
&quot;But we then take these historic designs and re-imagine them,&quot; Knobel Gupta said.
Perfume Park and Museum, Kannauj, India
"But we then take these historic designs and re-imagine them," Knobel Gupta said.
&quot;You may not even recognize it at first because it&#39;s done in a completely new form,&quot; Knobel Gupta said.
Perfume Park and Museum, Kannauj, India
"You may not even recognize it at first because it's done in a completely new form," Knobel Gupta said.
Studio Symbiosis has been commissioned to work on several large-scale projects, with three major city-planning designs.
Trans Ganga Masterplan, Kanpur, India
Studio Symbiosis has been commissioned to work on several large-scale projects, with three major city-planning designs.
The partners take the city-planning projects seriously, they said.
Trans Ganga Masterplan, Kanpur, India
The partners take the city-planning projects seriously, they said.
&quot;These city planning projects are crucial to India,&quot; Gupta said. &quot;Aside from a few exceptions -- such as Lucknow and Chandigarh -- a lot of cities in India were not planned.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Allahabad Masterplan, Allahabad, India
"These city planning projects are crucial to India," Gupta said. "Aside from a few exceptions -- such as Lucknow and Chandigarh -- a lot of cities in India were not planned."
(CNN)"India is the place to be," said Amit Gupta, architect and co-founder of Indian design firm Studio Symbiosis.

And for the rising Indian architectural star, this certainly seems to be true.
Though the design firm -- founded by Gupta and his wife, Britta Knobel Gupta -- is only seven years old, it is already looking to shape cities and skylines throughout the South Asian nation.
    Of the 40 projects Studio Symbiosis has signed to date, 38 are based in India. This not only includes lone-standing structures, such as hotels and offices, but several large-scale housing and city-planning projects.
    For a practice like this one, they said, the scope is unique.
    India: A booming architectural hub

    The co-founders launched their vision in London, first studying together at the Architectural Association, then working with world-renowned architect Zaha Hadid.
    They also have ties to Germany, where their firm's international headquarters is located.
    But it is in India where these designers feel their projects really make an impact.
    "The architecture industry here is transforming," Amit Gupta told CNN by phone from India.
    "And the economic spike in recent years has really increased the demand for new buildings."
    Though established international firms have a strong presence in the Indian architecture industry, Gupta insists it's time for young, fresh, creative new design houses like Symbiosis to make their mark.
    "Yes, there are many international firms working out of India, but more and more Indian architects (are) coming back to the country and setting up base here," he said. "There is increased building demand, the budgets are good, there is plenty of land. It's great because there's room for younger, smaller practices to move in with their bold new designs."

    A competitive edge

    But designing innovative new projects in India is only the tip of the iceberg, Gupta said.
    "The question quickly shifts from: OK, you can design it, but can you construct it?" he said. "And that's where you have to be careful."
    Construction in India, he believes, is different from elsewhere in the world.
    "There is a combination of high and low technology processes and tools for construction here, and so you're working with materials that (are) uncommon or rarely used in other countries," he said. "It's very rare in India, for example, to see buildings constructed with steel, but it's very common to see buildings made from concrete."
    Setting up shop in India, he said, has given him an edge over his overseas competitors to tackle these issues.
    "Although we are newer and younger than other firms, we've been able to solve construction problems because we're spending time in the country and seeing what's happening on the ground," he said. "We are able to see the state of Indian architecture up close."

    Tradition meets 'cool' new design

    And Indian architecture -- particularly traditional construction techniques -- has served as inspiration for several of Studio Symbiosis' bold, futuristic designs.
    "We've spent a long time studying India's architectural history," Knobel Gupta said. "Mogul architecture, Wada architecture and of course the famed ancient stepwells. But we then take these historic designs and re-imagine them, and so you may not even recognize it at first because it's done in a completely new form."
    Victoria Lautman takes tips from drivers, villagers, and pores over old maps to find India&#39;s ancient and abandoned stepwells. In the following images, she discusses her journeys and the stepwells she has stumbled upon.
    Victoria Lautman takes tips from drivers, villagers, and pores over old maps to find India's ancient and abandoned stepwells. In the following images, she discusses her journeys and the stepwells she has stumbled upon.
    &quot;I went to India for the first time 30 years ago. I didn&#39;t know anything. I happened to go with architects. We went to a desert. The ground literally fell away, into this incredibly elaborate hole in the ground. It was one of the most shocking experiences of my life.&quot;
    RUDABAI VAV, ADALAJ, GUJARAT
"I went to India for the first time 30 years ago. I didn't know anything. I happened to go with architects. We went to a desert. The ground literally fell away, into this incredibly elaborate hole in the ground. It was one of the most shocking experiences of my life."
    &quot;This is the first stepwell I saw and I couldn&#39;t forget it. The shock of looking down into architecture instead of up at it subverted everything I&#39;d expected from a building. The dramatic contrasts of light &amp;amp; shade, the cool air, the telescoping views and hushed sounds...every sense was on alert. Who wouldn&#39;t remember that for decades?&quot;
    RUDABAI VAV, ADALAJ, GUJARAT
"This is the first stepwell I saw and I couldn't forget it. The shock of looking down into architecture instead of up at it subverted everything I'd expected from a building. The dramatic contrasts of light & shade, the cool air, the telescoping views and hushed sounds...every sense was on alert. Who wouldn't remember that for decades?"
    &quot;This is where I knew I had slipped over the line from &#39;enchanted&#39; to &#39;obsessed.&#39; Neemrana is very deep -- 9 stories -- and dangerously decrepit, but one of the most marvelous structures I&#39;ve ever seen. Ever.&quot;
    NEEMRANA BAOLI, NEEMRANA, RAJASTHAN
"This is where I knew I had slipped over the line from 'enchanted' to 'obsessed.' Neemrana is very deep -- 9 stories -- and dangerously decrepit, but one of the most marvelous structures I've ever seen. Ever."
    &quot;This is the largest, most grandiose, costliest and probably most impressive stepwell ever built. Last year it became an UNESCO World Heritage Site, thankfully, and it&#39;s literally impossible to try and describe it.&quot;
    RANI KI VAV, PATAN, GUJARAT
"This is the largest, most grandiose, costliest and probably most impressive stepwell ever built. Last year it became an UNESCO World Heritage Site, thankfully, and it's literally impossible to try and describe it."
    &quot;The scale and detailed sculptures -- hundreds of Hindu deities -- is just overwhelming.&quot;
    RANI KI VAV, PATAN, GUJARAT
"The scale and detailed sculptures -- hundreds of Hindu deities -- is just overwhelming."
    &quot;It&#39;s magnificent, gorgeous, and utterly frightening all at the same time.&quot;
    NEEMRANA BAOLI, NEEMRANA, RAJASTHAN
"It's magnificent, gorgeous, and utterly frightening all at the same time."
    &quot;This impressive, ignored, disintegrating stepwell is in a small village about 15 minutes away from its famous sister, Rudabai vav in Adalaj, and yet no-one ever visits. It was built at the same time, most likely by the same queen, and while less showy and grand it&#39;s nevertheless beautiful and elegant, with sculptural niches climbing up the narrow walls. It&#39;s &quot;protected&quot; by the local government (even though chunks are falling from it and bonfires have been lit within) but easily accessible through an adjacent temple.&quot;
    Ambapur vav, Ambapur, Gujarat
"This impressive, ignored, disintegrating stepwell is in a small village about 15 minutes away from its famous sister, Rudabai vav in Adalaj, and yet no-one ever visits. It was built at the same time, most likely by the same queen, and while less showy and grand it's nevertheless beautiful and elegant, with sculptural niches climbing up the narrow walls. It's "protected" by the local government (even though chunks are falling from it and bonfires have been lit within) but easily accessible through an adjacent temple."
    &quot;Chand Baori is one of the better known stepwells thanks to it&#39;s cameo appearance in several movies. But still, tourists generally miss the short detour off the road between Jaipur and Agra and if they realized it, they&#39;d kick themselves. It&#39;s one of the oldest, deepest, most impressive wells or &#39;kund,&#39; defined by the sculptural geometric steps on all four sides and steep funnel shape. It&#39;s impossible to take a bad photo of a kund...&quot;
    Chand Baori, Abhaneri, Rajasthan
"Chand Baori is one of the better known stepwells thanks to it's cameo appearance in several movies. But still, tourists generally miss the short detour off the road between Jaipur and Agra and if they realized it, they'd kick themselves. It's one of the oldest, deepest, most impressive wells or 'kund,' defined by the sculptural geometric steps on all four sides and steep funnel shape. It's impossible to take a bad photo of a kund..."
    &quot;When I give lectures, the so-called Helical vav invariably causes gasps -- something about that sinuous spiral and severe simplicity is so compelling. Even more startling -- as with many stepwells -- is the subtlety of it&#39;s above-ground presence: just a low masonry wall. Lovely.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Helical vav, Champaner, Gujarat
"When I give lectures, the so-called Helical vav invariably causes gasps -- something about that sinuous spiral and severe simplicity is so compelling. Even more startling -- as with many stepwells -- is the subtlety of it's above-ground presence: just a low masonry wall. Lovely."
    &quot;There are a number of really wonderful stepwells in and around Delhi, some just a few yards from main tourist attractions, and yet even local guides have no idea that they exist or how to find them. Rajon ki baoli is located in the Mehrauli archeological park, itself a magical place studded with tombs and ruins. It&#39;s deep, in good shape, still harvests water, and its many levels of &quot;apartments make it such a fun place to explore.&quot;
    Rajon ki Baoli, Delhi
"There are a number of really wonderful stepwells in and around Delhi, some just a few yards from main tourist attractions, and yet even local guides have no idea that they exist or how to find them. Rajon ki baoli is located in the Mehrauli archeological park, itself a magical place studded with tombs and ruins. It's deep, in good shape, still harvests water, and its many levels of "apartments make it such a fun place to explore."
    &quot;It&#39;s not easy getting to this small stepwell in the fields outside the city of Narnaul, with its many spectacular Mughal monuments. But the dirt road eventually lead to pretty -- if overgrown -- stepwells, with its four chattris that come into view. What a peaceful spot in its day - I&#39;m sorry this one&#39;s such a ruin.&quot;
    Mukundpura baoli, Narnaul, Haryana
"It's not easy getting to this small stepwell in the fields outside the city of Narnaul, with its many spectacular Mughal monuments. But the dirt road eventually lead to pretty -- if overgrown -- stepwells, with its four chattris that come into view. What a peaceful spot in its day - I'm sorry this one's such a ruin."
    &quot;The fort at Mandu has a number of stepwells, tanks, and sophisticated water-harvesting systems but none as beautiful as Ujala baoli. The picture doesn&#39;t show what an odd, asymmetrical structure it really is, or it&#39;s sadly dilapidated state.&quot;
    Ujala baoli, Mandu, Madhya Pradesh
"The fort at Mandu has a number of stepwells, tanks, and sophisticated water-harvesting systems but none as beautiful as Ujala baoli. The picture doesn't show what an odd, asymmetrical structure it really is, or it's sadly dilapidated state."
    &quot;It&#39;s so steep and in such terrible condition that Mertaniji looks as though it&#39;s weeping filthy tears - but it&#39;s also an enormous feat of engineering and architecture. An estimated 25% of stepwells were commissioned by women, and this is one of them -- another &quot;protected&quot;, awe-inspiring monument that unfortunately has all sorts of garbage in it.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Mertaniji ki Baoli, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan
"It's so steep and in such terrible condition that Mertaniji looks as though it's weeping filthy tears - but it's also an enormous feat of engineering and architecture. An estimated 25% of stepwells were commissioned by women, and this is one of them -- another "protected", awe-inspiring monument that unfortunately has all sorts of garbage in it."
    &quot;A farm family cares for this stepwell, using it as it was in past centuries: for drinking, washing, and irrigation. It&#39;s large scale, huge entry towers, and architectural details make it another of my favorites -- an unexpected treasure way out in the countryside.&quot;
    Raja Bir Singh Dev baoli, Serol, Madhya Pradesh
"A farm family cares for this stepwell, using it as it was in past centuries: for drinking, washing, and irrigation. It's large scale, huge entry towers, and architectural details make it another of my favorites -- an unexpected treasure way out in the countryside."
    I always show this baoli, or stepwell, as an example and reminder of how a unique, awe-inspiring, formerly essential monument can be reduced to rubble. I had to climb on a roof to even see the extent of this marvel, one of the largest I&#39;ve encountered, and which must have been an incredible sight hundreds of years ago. Now it&#39;s surrounded by buildings, used as a dump, and no-one has any idea it&#39;s there. It made me cry.&quot;
    Derelict Baoli, Fatehpur, Rajasthan
I always show this baoli, or stepwell, as an example and reminder of how a unique, awe-inspiring, formerly essential monument can be reduced to rubble. I had to climb on a roof to even see the extent of this marvel, one of the largest I've encountered, and which must have been an incredible sight hundreds of years ago. Now it's surrounded by buildings, used as a dump, and no-one has any idea it's there. It made me cry."
    &quot;I&#39;d read about Vikia Vav in Morna Livingston&#39;s book &quot;Steps to Water&quot; from 2002 and was determined to find it on a search mission in Gujarat. It was by far the most difficult to locate and get to. Even local villagers had no knowledge of it, seemingly, and I was eventually led to it along a dirt track by a sympathetic fellow on a motorcycle. (The road) had so many rocks that my driver lost a tire. It&#39;s (from the) late 13th century, in the middle of nowhere on a former trade route, and nearly destroyed by the horrific earthquake in Gujarat in 2001. But marvelous still.&quot;
    VIKIA VAV, GHUMLI, GUJARAT
"I'd read about Vikia Vav in Morna Livingston's book "Steps to Water" from 2002 and was determined to find it on a search mission in Gujarat. It was by far the most difficult to locate and get to. Even local villagers had no knowledge of it, seemingly, and I was eventually led to it along a dirt track by a sympathetic fellow on a motorcycle. (The road) had so many rocks that my driver lost a tire. It's (from the) late 13th century, in the middle of nowhere on a former trade route, and nearly destroyed by the horrific earthquake in Gujarat in 2001. But marvelous still."
    &quot;This is another example of a kund, small but powerfully sculptural. The gradation of hues from pink to white to green (from algae) makes it one of the most colorful of all the stepwells I&#39;ve visited, and it&#39;s a particular favorite.&quot;
    Mahila Bag Jhalra, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
"This is another example of a kund, small but powerfully sculptural. The gradation of hues from pink to white to green (from algae) makes it one of the most colorful of all the stepwells I've visited, and it's a particular favorite."
    The perspective has aided the firm's mission to create sustainable and environmentally sensitive designs.
    For example, the architects revamped traditional cooling techniques to tackle India's scorching temperatures.
    In 2016, India recorded its hottest days ever, with temperatures hitting 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).
    To deal with the Indian heat, the firm often incorporates water bodies -- inspired by Mogul architecture -- in its designs, as well as courtyards, which the partners say improve ventilation.
    Knobel Gupta also points to a traditional South Asian technique known as jali, which involves creating perforated holes on walls or window screens to cool the space by compressing air.
    "It's a technique we find extremely interesting because it lets in light but does not let in heat," she said.

    Zero-energy design

    Similar cooling techniques are seen in one of the firm's newest projects: the Net Zero Affordable Housing Jhansi.
    Rooftops at Net Zero Affordable Housing Jhansi are fitted with photovoltaic cells that produce solar-powered energy
    Rooftops at Net Zero Affordable Housing Jhansi are fitted with photovoltaic cells that produce solar-powered energy
    "Electricity is a big problem here," Gupta said. "It often cuts (off) several times a day, so these buildings are structured in a way that prevents overheating. The curvatures allow for an even distribution of wind for an enhanced cooling effect."
    The term "net zero" refers to buildings that use as much renewable energy as they can produce, aiming for a completely self-sufficient structure with almost no wasted energy.
    To achieve this balance, rooftops at the Net Zero Affordable Housing Jhansi are fitted with photovoltaic cells that produce solar-powered energy.

    The next step: Shaping future Indian design

    Studio Symbiosis has also been commissioned to work on several large-scale projects, with three major city-planning designs -- Transganga Masterplan Kanpur, Allahabad Masterplan and Chola Masterplan -- now in the works.
    "City-planning projects are crucial to India," Gupta said. "Aside from a few exceptions -- such as Lucknow and Chandigarh -- a lot of cities in India were not planned, and today we can see the repercussions of it."
    "Major cities in India seem to be horizontal rather than vertical, without a skyline and only a few major urban hubs," Knobel Gupta added. "Of course, we can't just do this overnight, but it's something that we hope to work towards over time."