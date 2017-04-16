Breaking News

What happens if Turkey changes its constitution

Updated 8:48 PM ET, Sun April 16, 2017

(CNN)Turkey voted Sunday on a referendum designed to hand the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers.

Voters were asked to endorse a reform package that would replace the current system of parliamentary democracy with a powerful executive presidency.
Official results have not yet been released, and the opposition promised to contest at least a third of the votes cast. But unofficial results from a state-run agency show Erdogan winning by a small margin, with 99.8% of the ballots counted.
Here's what stands to change in Turkey if the "yes" vote on the referendum becomes official.