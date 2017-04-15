North Korea Day of the Sun parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birth, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Soldiers in tanks take part in the military parade.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of late leader Kim Il Sung as they march across Kim Il Sung Square.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Female North Korean soldiers march during the parade.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
A rocket-themed float makes its way through Kim Il-Sung square.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Soldiers salute while the national anthem is played during the parade.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during the parade.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Helmeted servicemen march during the parade.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Korean People's Army soldiers march on Kim Il-Sung square.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers during the parade.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
Members of the Korean People's Army ride on mobile missile launchers.
North Korea Day of the Sun parade
North Korean men beat drums as they parade across the square.