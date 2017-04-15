Breaking News

North Korea Day of the Sun parade

Updated 4:00 AM ET, Sat April 15, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung&#39;s birth, the country&#39;s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
Soldiers in tanks take part in the military parade.
North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of late leader Kim Il Sung as they march across Kim Il Sung Square.
Female North Korean soldiers march during the parade.
Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square.
A rocket-themed float makes its way through Kim Il-Sung square.
Soldiers salute while the national anthem is played during the parade.
Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass North Korea&#39;s leader Kim Jong-Un.
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during the parade.
A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square.
University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
Helmeted servicemen march during the parade.
Korean People&#39;s Army soldiers march on Kim Il-Sung square.
North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers during the parade.
Members of the Korean People&#39;s Army ride on mobile missile launchers.
North Korean men beat drums as they parade across the square.
North Korea put its military might on display during a parade in the heart of Pyongyang while the regime showed off some of its latest arsenal. The Day of the Sun celebrates the anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birth, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.