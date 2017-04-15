Story highlights Vanessa Marcotte was killed while out running last summer

"We're very confident that we got Vanessa Marcotte's killer," authorities said

(CNN) More than eight months after Vanessa Marcotte was killed while out for a run, officials in Massachusetts announced the arrest of a man in her death Saturday.

"We got him," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said at a press conference. "We're very confident that we got Vanessa Marcotte's killer."

Marcotte, 27, was an account manager at Google based in New York who had gone to visit her mother's home last summer in Princeton, Massachusetts.

She went for a run on the afternoon of August 7, and she was reported missing when she didn't return home as expected. Her body was later found in the woods less than a mile from the home.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, was arrested late Friday and faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with intent to rape, according to Early. He said he anticipates a murder charge against Colon-Ortiz as well. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

