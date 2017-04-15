Story highlights Police: No actual shots were fired

Amtrak police used a stun gun at the station, mass panic erupts

(CNN) Terrified crowds raced out of New York's Penn Station following false reports of gunfire, leading to a stampede that injured at least 16 people, authorities said.

The false reports Friday night sent people pushing past one another to escape the underground station. Bags, shoes and other personal items were strewn all over, the result of a panicked mass exit.

No shots were fired, and the sound was of police using a stun gun on someone, NYPD Chief William Morris said.

"About 6:30 tonight, we received numerous calls for shots fired in and around Penn Station," Morris said.

"As officers responded, we learned that the Amtrak police had deployed a Taser, the likely source of the sound and the ensuing 911 calls."

