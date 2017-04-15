Breaking News

Pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley, California

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 5:54 PM ET, Sat April 15, 2017

Pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley, California.
(CNN)At least 13 people were arrested as pro-Trump and anti-Trump protestors clashed Saturday at a park in Berkeley, California, police said.

"A large number of fights have occurred and numerous fireworks have been thrown in the crowds," Berkeley police said in a statement. "There have also been numerous reports of pepper spray being used in the crowd."
Hundreds of people took part in the protests in Civic Center Park.
Police said they confiscated prohibited items including hand-held flagpoles, a knife, a stun gun, helmets and signs, and flags attached to poles, CNN affiliate KRON reported. Video showed injured people but no details on the number of injuries was available.
    Protests were held in dozens of cities across the United States on Saturday for the anti-Trump "Tax Day," but the Berkeley rally was about free speech, according to local news reports.
    A man gets sprayed with a chemical irritant as fights break out between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters.
