Story highlights Anti-Trump demonstrators, pro-Trump supporters fight at "Patriot Day" rally

Scuffles break out, police don gas masks and use pepper spray on the crowd.

(CNN) At least 13 people were arrested as pro-Trump and anti-Trump protestors clashed Saturday at a park in Berkeley, California, police said.

"A large number of fights have occurred and numerous fireworks have been thrown in the crowds," Berkeley police said in a statement. "There have also been numerous reports of pepper spray being used in the crowd."

CNN affiliate KPIX reported that Trump supporters planned a "Patriot Day" rally at noon and counter-protesters showed up a few hours earlier.

Fights broke out Saturday during pro- and anti-Trump protests in Berkeley, California.

Hundreds of people had gathered in Civic Center Park. Police set up a barrier of orange mesh fence to separate the two sides but it quickly fell down as protesters started fighting, KPIX said.

Video showed crowds spilling into nearby streets. Scuffles broke out, fireworks, bottles and traffic cones were thrown into crowds and dumpsters and trash cans were hauled into streets. One man set afire a red "USA" hat and held it overhead.