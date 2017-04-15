Federal judge issues injunction to block Arkansas executions

(CNN) A federal judge in Arkansas issued an injunction Saturday halting the execution by lethal injection of nine inmates.

The injunction represents the latest legal setback in Arkansas' attempt to execute the inmates -- eight of whom were originally set to be put to death by the end of April. One man's execution had not been scheduled yet.

A court must now decide whether the method of execution constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she plans to appeal the decision.

In her order Saturday, US District Judge Kristine Baker said there was "a significant possibility" the inmates will succeed in challenging the execution protocol. She said the prisoners were entitled to challenge the execution method on grounds it "creates a demonstrated risk of severe pain."

"The threat of irreparable harm to the plaintiffs is significant," she wrote.

Inmate Bruce Ward had been scheduled to be executed Monday.

Baker also said the state denied the inmates access to their attorneys.

"The court is mindful of the fact that the state of Arkansas has not executed an inmate since 2005, despite consistent support for capital punishment from (Arkansas residents) and their elected representatives," she wrote.

The families of the victims "waited decades to receive some closure for their pain," Baker noted. "By this Order, that day is delayed yet again.

"These thoughts weigh heavily on the court, but the court has a responsibility to uphold the Constitution. After hearing the evidence ... the court is compelled to stay these executions."

Another judge blocks executions

Another judge in Arkansas effectively stopped the executions Friday night, citing concerns over the lethal injection method.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order stopping the state from using a certain drug for lethal injections. The supplier of the drug argued the medication wasn't supposed to be used for capital punishment.

Arkansas planned to execute eight men between April 17 and 27 before its supply of lethal injection drugs expires at the end of the month. The proposal triggered outrage among capital punishment opponents.

Judges have already blocked two executions, though not because of the lethal injection issue. One of those executions had been scheduled for Monday.

Drug distributor McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. argued vecuronium bromide was intended only for medical purposes, not executions, and that the Arkansas Department of Correction "misled" the company when it purchased the drug, according to a court brief.

"ADC (the Arkansas Department of Correction) personnel used an existing medical license, which is to be used only to order products with legitimate medical uses, and an irregular ordering process to obtain the vecuronium via phone order with a McKesson salesperson," the brief said.

McKesson is asking the Department of Correction to return 10 vials of the drug.

Two other drug companies, Fresenius Kabi USA and West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., filed a brief in US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas arguing contracts prohibit their products from being used in executions, which run "counter to the manufacturers' mission to save and enhance patients' lives."

Controversial plan on executions

Two of the eight executions planned for this month already had been blocked in separate proceedings.

The Arkansas Parole Board had earlier voted to recommend that McGehee's death sentence be commuted to life without parole, and the judge ruled McGehee's April 27 execution date would not have given the board enough time, as required by law, to notify the governor of its recommendation. A federal judge on April 6 blocked the execution of Jason McGehee The Arkansas Parole Board had earlier voted to recommend that McGehee's death sentence be commuted to life without parole, and the judge ruled McGehee's April 27 execution date would not have given the board enough time, as required by law, to notify the governor of its recommendation.

Jason McGehee's scheduled execution was blocked April 6.

Earlier Friday, the Arkansas Supreme Court also blocked the execution of Bruce Ward.

Attorneys argued that Ward, 60, should not be executed because he's mentally incompetent. He's been on death row since 1990 for strangling a woman in a convenience store bathroom, CNN affiliate KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.

A report by a Harvard Law School initiative suggests four of the men Arkansas plans to execute, including Ward, are not mentally fit for the death penalty.

According to the report, Ward told a forensic psychiatrist in 2010 that he hears voices, he gets revelations directly from God and he will "walk out of prison to great riches and public acclaim." He said he's been visited in prison by his deceased father and "resurrected dogs."

Defense lawyers argued that midazolam -- the drug used to render inmates unconscious before they are given two more drugs that paralyze and kill them -- does not effectively keep those being executed from experiencing a painful death.

Ward was one of two inmates set to die Monday. Don William Davis was also scheduled to be executed then.