Federal judge issues injunction to halt Arkansas executions

(CNN) A federal judge in Arkansas issued an injunction Saturday halting the execution by lethal injection of nine inmates.

The injunction represents the latest legal setback in the state of Arkansas' attempt to execute the inmates -- eight of whom were originally scheduled to be put to death by the end of April.

A court must now decide whether the method of execution constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

Another judge in Arkansas effectively stopped the executions Friday night, citing concerns over the lethal injection method.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she plans to appeal the latest decision.

Read More