2 killed, 1 injured in Arizona mall shooting

Story highlights Three people involved in shooting at restaurant in Arizona mall

Police: "All three individuals were known to each other"

(CNN) Two men were killed Friday night in a shooting at an Arizona restaurant inside a mall, a sheriff's spokesman told reporters.

An altercation at the Firebirds restaurant inside the La Encantada mall in north Tucson led to a shooting about 7:30 p.m. (local time), Pima County sheriff spokesman Cody Gress said in a news conference.

The shooting was contained to the restaurant.

Several people were in the restaurant at the time, but only a woman was injured with a gunshot to the leg. She is being treated at a local hospital.

"All three individuals were known to each other, but the specifics of the relationship are unknown," Gress said.

