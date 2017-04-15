April the giraffe welcomes much-anticipated calf

Story highlights April the giraffe delivers her calf in a livestream from zoo in New York state zoo

Birth comes at a dire time for giraffes, whose numbers have plummeted in recent years

(CNN) April the giraffe welcomed a not-so-little bundle of joy Saturday morning after animal lovers devoted weeks to watching and waiting.

April is one of the most popular residents at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Fans have kept up with her for weeks as she anticipated the birth of her fourth calf. April is 15 years old.

After a 16-month gestation period, the wait finally ended with the calf's debut in a livestream from the zoo. At the time of the birth, 1.25 million people were watching the livestream. It is the first time a calf has been born in the animal park.

The weight of the newborn is unknown, but a calf at birth is usually about 6 feet tall and weighs a whopping 100 to 150 pounds. Calves start walking about half an hour after birth.

April will raise the calf, with weaning expected to take between six to 10 months. However, the park will not keep the newborn.

