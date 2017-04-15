Trump campaign raking in money for 2020, disclosures show

Story highlights Much of Trump's fundraising comes from small donations

Trump's properties were a regular beneficiary of campaign funds

(CNN) President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are fast at work amassing a war chest for 2020, raising tens of millions of dollars before Trump even marks his 100th day in the White House.

The Trump campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President Inc., raised $7.1 million during the first three months of 2017, according to reports filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission. The Republican National Committee took in more than $29.3 million in the first two months, with the latest month's data unavailable.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint venture between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, collected more than $9.8 million in total receipts at the end of the first quarter. And Trump Victory, which includes the Trump campaign, the RNC and 11 state parties, received about $67,000 total during the same period. Forming joint fundraising committees allows higher contributions from donors.

Much of Trump's fundraising comes from small donations, suggesting that his grassroots base could play a bigger role than wealthy benefactors in his quest to stay in the White House for eight years.

However, Trump's campaign committee has spent about $6.3 million during the first quarter of 2017. That includes giving more than $70,000 to the campaign committee's manager, Michael Glassner, who was Trump's deputy campaign manager, and more than $40,000 to John Pence, Vince President Mike Pence's nephew, who serves as the committee's deputy executive director.

Read More