F1: Best images from 2017 Bahrain GP

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Bottas will now look to convert a first pole into a first F1 race win in what will be his 80th grand prix start on Sunday.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Hamilton won last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Max Verstappen on track during Saturday's practice session.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January's Race of Champions event in Miami.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

Photos: Round three of 2017 F1 World Championship Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.