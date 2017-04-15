Breaking News

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas seizes first-ever F1 pole

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Sat April 15, 2017

Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton points to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the Finn secured the first pole of his career at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Bottas will now look to convert a first pole into a first F1 race win in what will be his 80th grand prix start on Sunday.
Bottas will now look to convert a first pole into a first F1 race win in what will be his 80th grand prix start on Sunday.
Mercedes&#39; Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Hamilton won last weekend&#39;s Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari&#39;s Sebastian Vettel in the drivers&#39; championship.
Hamilton won last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix to draw level on 43 points with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship.
Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.
Sebastian Vettel on track in Bahrain. The German won the opening race of the 2017 season in Australia at the end of March.
Red Bull Racing&#39;s Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished top of the time sheets in the third practice session on Saturday.
Max Verstappen on track during Saturday&#39;s practice session.
Max Verstappen on track during Saturday's practice session.
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January&#39;s Race of Champions event in Miami.
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was back on the grid in Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening two races due to a lack of fitness. The German injured himself at January's Race of Champions event in Miami.
The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.
The Bahrain International Circuit has been on the F1 calendar since 2004. The race has been held under floodlights since 2014.
Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.
Daniil Kvyat steps into his Toro Rosso car ahead of practice in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton&#39;s new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.
Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on track in Bahrain.
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year&#39;s Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on track in Bahrain. The Spaniard announced this week that he will miss this year's Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.
Red Bull Racing&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.
Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo poses with a fan in Bahrain.
Ferrari&#39;s Kimi Raikkonen leaving the pit garage in Bahrain. The Finn has finished on the podium in Sakhir eight times -- more than any other driver -- but has never won the race.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen leaving the pit garage in Bahrain. The Finn has finished on the podium in Sakhir eight times -- more than any other driver -- but has never won the race.
Story highlights

  • Valtteri Bottas claims first career pole
  • Finn pips teammate Hamilton in Bahrain
  • Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualifies in third

(CNN)Valtteri Bottas has claimed the first pole of his Formula One career at qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir.

The Mercedes driver pipped teammate Lewis Hamilton in the final moments of Saturday's qualifying session posting a time of one minute 28.769 seconds, ending the Briton's run of six consecutive poles stretching back to the United States Grand Prix last October.
Bottas has been on the front row of the grid on three previous occasions, most recently at the 2016 Russian Grand Prix for former team Williams, but he has never sat on pole.
    "Obviously I'm really happy -- my first pole of my career in my fifth season of Formula One. Hopefully it's the first of many," Bottas told reporters at the Bahrain International Circuit.
    "It's not an easy track to get everything right -- it's quite technical. It's getting the lap together and the car well balanced ... it was good enough today."
    Bottas will now look to seize the initiative and translate a first pole into a first F1 race win in what will be his 80th grand prix start on Sunday.
    The Finn's performance was praised by Hamilton who was denied a 64th career pole by a whisker -- the Briton was just 0.023 seconds slower.
    "Big congratulations to Valtteri -- hats off to him," Hamilton said.
    "Valtteri found some great pace particularly through the first sector. I'm genuinely happy and it's great for the team to be one-two."
    Mercedes first front row lock out of the season saw Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel have to settle for a third-place start on Sunday with Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo lining up fourth.
    Teammate Max Verstappen, who had topped the time sheets in Saturday's final practice session, qualified in sixth place with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen a place above the Dutch teenager in fifth.
    2017 Bahrain GP: Qualifying results
    1: Bottas (Mercedes)
    2: Hamilton (Mercedes)
    3: Vettel (Ferrari)
    4: Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing)
    5: Raikkonen (Ferrari)
    6: Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
    7: Hulkenberg (Renault)
    8: Massa (Williams)
    9: Grosjean (Haas)
    10: Palmer (Renault)
    11: Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
    12: Stroll (Williams)
    13: Wehrlein (Sauber)
    14: Ocon (Force India)
    15: Alonso (McLaren)
    16: Sainz (Toro Rosso)
    17: Vandoorne (McLaren)
    18: Perez (Force India)
    19: Ericsson (Sauber)
    20: Magnussen (Haas)