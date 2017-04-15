Story highlights As part of rebel-regime swap deal, Shia civilians evacuate from northwest villages

Car bomb explosion targets buses of people leaving their towns

(CNN) About 100 people were killed Saturday in a car bomb explosion targeting pro-regime evacuees leaving besieged Syrian towns, a volunteer rescue agency said.

The blast, which struck buses of people who were leaving their towns as part of a rebel-regime swap, also injured 55 others in Rashidin, a suburb of Aleppo in northwestern Syria, according to Syria Civil Defense, also known the White Helmets

Workers try to put out a fire at the site of Saturday's bombing of an evacuee convoy in Rashidin, Syria.

The convoy of buses, which were parked at the time, was carrying thousands of people from two regime-held but rebel-besieged villages in northwestern Syria, state-run media reported.

Video shown on Syrian state-run television showed heavily damaged and burned buses parked on the side of a road. People walked outside the buses, surveying the damage as well as bodies lying on the roadway and a grass median.

Civil team members try to extinguish the blaze Saturday near Aleppo.

The evacuees, from the mainly pro-regime Shia villages of Al-Fu'ah and Kafriya, were bound for regime-held parts of Aleppo.

Read More