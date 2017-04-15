Story highlights Janet Jackson gave birth to her son in January

(CNN) Fans got a first glimpse of Janet Jackson's baby boy, Eissa, via the pop star's website and social media on Friday.

"My baby and me after nap time," Jackson wrote in the photo she shared that shows her hugging Eissa while he yawns.

Jackson, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child in January after a "stress-free healthy delivery," a representative for the singer said.

Last year, Jackson announced that she was postponing her tour amid speculation that she was pregnant.

"I thought it was important that you be the first to know," she said in a video. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."

