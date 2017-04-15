North Korea surprises with display of new missiles

Story highlights Intercontinental ballistic missile-sized canisters among bevy of new missiles

Display comes as tensions on the Korean Peninsula have spiked to alarming levels

(CNN) North Korea put its adversaries on notice Saturday, when it showed off a bevy of new missiles and launchers at its annual military parade.

Pyongyang showed off two new intercontinental ballistic missile-sized canisters as well as displaying its submarine-launched ballistic missile and a land-based version of the same for the first time, according to analysts.

If North Korea has ICBMs, it could give it the ability to strike targets in the mainland US and Europe. The shorter range ballistic missiles displayed Saturday, meanwhile, are a threat to countries in the Asian region.

North Korea's display comes as tensions on the Korean Peninsula have spiked to alarming levels.

A missile believed to be the Pukguksong-1, a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The US Navy dispatched the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson strike group to the region last weekend, and US President Donald Trump has been tweeting this week that if China can't rein in North Korea's nuclear program the US will.

