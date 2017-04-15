Breaking News

North Korea surprises with display of new missiles

By Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 7:48 PM ET, Sat April 15, 2017

    North Korea's ominous show of force

Story highlights

  • Intercontinental ballistic missile-sized canisters among bevy of new missiles
  • Display comes as tensions on the Korean Peninsula have spiked to alarming levels

(CNN)North Korea put its adversaries on notice Saturday, when it showed off a bevy of new missiles and launchers at its annual military parade.

Pyongyang showed off two new intercontinental ballistic missile-sized canisters as well as displaying its submarine-launched ballistic missile and a land-based version of the same for the first time, according to analysts.
If North Korea has ICBMs, it could give it the ability to strike targets in the mainland US and Europe. The shorter range ballistic missiles displayed Saturday, meanwhile, are a threat to countries in the Asian region.
    North Korea's display comes as tensions on the Korean Peninsula have spiked to alarming levels.

    A missile believed to be the Pukguksong-1, a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

    The US Navy dispatched the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson strike group to the region last weekend, and US President Donald Trump has been tweeting this week that if China can't rein in North Korea's nuclear program the US will.
    "The Vinson was sent out to make a statement. North Korea responded by showing off the most new missile hardware we've ever seen in a parade before," said Melissa Hanham, senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California.
    One of the biggest surprises of Saturday's military parade in Pyongyang was two mobile canisters that could contain ICBMs larger than anything North Korea has ever produced.
    "They both probably design concepts. We've never seen them in the wild," Hanham said.
    "We don't know what -- if anything -- was inside the canisters since North Korea hasn't publicly shown off or tested any missile of that size before," analyst Ankit Panda wrote on The Diplomat.
    "We can infer given the size of the canister and the fact that it was paraded on Saturday that Pyongyang wants the world to know that it is actively working toward at least two types of solid-fuel, canisterized ICBMs," Panda wrote.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung&#39;s birth, the country&#39;s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birth, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    Soldiers in tanks take part in the military parade.
    Soldiers in tanks take part in the military parade.
    North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of late leader Kim Il Sung as they march across Kim Il Sung Square.
    North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of late leader Kim Il Sung as they march across Kim Il Sung Square.
    Female North Korean soldiers march during the parade.
    Female North Korean soldiers march during the parade.
    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square.
    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square.
    A rocket-themed float makes its way through Kim Il-Sung square.
    A rocket-themed float makes its way through Kim Il-Sung square.
    Soldiers salute while the national anthem is played during the parade.
    Soldiers salute while the national anthem is played during the parade.
    Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass North Korea&#39;s leader Kim Jong-Un.
    Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un.
    A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during the parade.
    A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during the parade.
    A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square.
    A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square.
    Korean citizens spell out &quot;Day of the Sun&quot; in Kim Il Sung Square.
    Korean citizens spell out "Day of the Sun" in Kim Il Sung Square.
    University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
    University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
    Helmeted servicemen march during the parade.
    Helmeted servicemen march during the parade.
    Korean People&#39;s Army soldiers march on Kim Il-Sung square.
    Korean People's Army soldiers march on Kim Il-Sung square.
    North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers during the parade.
    North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers during the parade.
    Members of the Korean People&#39;s Army ride on mobile missile launchers.
    Members of the Korean People's Army ride on mobile missile launchers.
    North Korean men beat drums as they parade across the square.
    North Korean men beat drums as they parade across the square.
    The fact that any new ICBM would be in a canister is important because it means those missiles would likely be solid-fueled, analysts said.
    Solid-fueled missiles can be deployed faster and hidden better from satellite detection than their liquid-fueled counterparts.
    And the large size also means the missiles could have a longer range.

    'A message to the United States'

    "It certainly appears to be a message to the United States that they're capable of threatening the US homeland. That's certainly their objective," Adam Mount, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, told CNN.
    Hanham said other land and submarine-launched ballistic missiles were shown in public for the first time Saturday. The land-based version is known as the KN-15, while Pyongyang's submarine-launched weapon is known as the KN-11 missile.

    A missile believed to be the Pukguksong-2, a land-based variant of the Pukguksong-1.

    She took special note of the launcher the KN-15 was on.
    "It uses caterpillar treads which means it can go off road more easily, which mean they can hide them more easily," Hanham said.
    North Korea has under 500 miles of paved roads, Panda wrote, and previous wheeled-launchers could risk damage to the missile operating off those.
    Hanham said the tracked launch vehicles were made in North Korea, which means Pyongyang did not have to break sanctions imposed by China to obtain them.
    Despite all the displays on Saturday, analysts cautioned against overreaction, noting that North Korea's missile tests have had a checkered record of success, and adding that a missile in a parade does not necessarily mean it's operational.