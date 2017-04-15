Story highlights Four ISIS commanders were among those killed in the blast, Nangarhar official says

"This was the right weapon against the right target," says top US general in Afghanistan

Kabul (CNN) At least 94 Islamic State fighters were killed when the US military dropped America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS targets in Afghanistan, an Afghan official said Saturday.

"The number of Daesh fighters killed in the US bomb in Achin district jumped to 94, including four commanders," Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogiani told CNN, using an alternative name for ISIS.

JUST WATCHED Commander: MOAB bomb intended to kill ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Commander: MOAB bomb intended to kill ISIS 02:03

The initial toll given by Afghan officials for Thursday's strike was 36. A statement released Friday through ISIS' media wing, Amaq News Agency, said none of the terror group's fighters were killed or injured.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" for its extraordinary force, was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday, according to four US military officials with direct knowledge of the mission.

The strike targeted a network of fortified underground tunnels that ISIS had been using to stage attacks on government forces in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border.