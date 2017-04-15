Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week:
Kim Jong Un invites the world to see his new symbol of strength
CNN's Will Ripley is given a last-minute invitation to attend a secretive event in North Korea. (By Tim Schwarz and Will Ripley)
Rebel valley: Defiant French community opens its doors to refugees
In the south of France, heartland of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, a small community is sending a defiant message. (By Eliza Mackintosh, video by Edward Kiernan)
Where climate change is making Americans sick
What's the most common climate-related health risk where you live? A recent report maps how climate change is threatening our health across the United States. (By Jacqueline Howard)
The antique ivory debate
The decimation of the elephant species has prompted some countries to revise their laws on the trade of ivory, not just the market for raw ivory but for antiques. (By Nicola Davidson)
From the Opinion section:
I got bumped from a flight. Then I sued
The week was filled with news about United Airlines after a passenger was forcibly removed from a flight. Aviation lawyer Thatcher A. Stone recounts the time he was bumped from an overbooked flight and sued the airline -- and won.
Can coding the brain save or destroy us?
The brain computer interfaces aimed for by Elon Musk and others are at once compelling and terrifying, says algorithm expert Ed Finn.