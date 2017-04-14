Breaking News

Holy Week around the world

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Sat April 15, 2017

Penitents from a Catholic Church burn incense during a procession through the streets of Antigua, Guatemala, on Friday, April 14. Christians around the world are observing Holy Week, which marks the last week of Lent and the beginning of Easter celebrations.
Penitents from a Catholic Church burn incense during a procession through the streets of Antigua, Guatemala, on Friday, April 14. Christians around the world are observing Holy Week, which marks the last week of Lent and the beginning of Easter celebrations.
A Haitian woman prays and balances a stone on her head as a form of penance during an annual pilgrimage up the Calcaire Miracle mountain on Good Friday.
Pope Francis lies down in prayer during the Good Friday Passion of Christ Mass inside St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
Christ&#39;s crucifixion is re-enacted in San Fernando, Philippines, on April 14.
Cardinal John Njue, head of the Catholic Church in Kenya, carries a cross through the streets of Nairobi on April 14.
Hooded penitents from the Las Angustias brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, on Thursday, April 13.
People re-enact the baptism of Jesus during Holy Week celebrations in Lima, Peru, on April 13.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill holds a service on April 13.
Pope Francis washes the feet of some inmates of the Paliano detention center, south of Rome, on April 13.
Masked penitents in Calahorra, Spain, take part in the procession of the Santa Veracruz brotherhood on Wednesday, April 12.
Catholic priests hold palm branches at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Sunday, April 9.
Ethiopians pray during a Palm Sunday Mass inside the St. Samaan Church overlooking Cairo.
Children take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, on April 9.
A donkey rests his head on a man&#39;s shoulder during a Palm Sunday procession in Pamplona, Spain.
A priest holds up a palm in Pamplona on April 9.
Faithful fill St. Peter&#39;s Square as Pope Francis celebrates a Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican.
Pope Francis waves to the crowd at the Palm Sunday Mass.
Musicians, right, walk to a church before a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain, on April 9.
A girl holds a palm frond during a Palm Sunday Mass in Cairo.
