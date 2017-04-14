(CNN) Southern California is enjoying a wildflower "super bloom" after years of extreme drought.

You can see the difference from space. Satellite images shot in December, 2016, and March of this year show a dramatic increase in greenery.

(Courtesy Planet/KQED)

The view from the ground is even more spectacular.

Pronghorn family in golden field of Carrizo Plain National Monument A post shared by Sarah Chah (@sarahchahphotography) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Photographer Sarah Chah spotted a group of pronghorns, sometimes known as the American antelope, in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The Temblor Range, a famous spot for wildflower viewing that's part of the Carrizo Plain, is now carpeted in blue, purple, orange and yellow flowers and vibrant green foliage.

Colorful spring wildflowers at Temblor Range, Carrizo Plain National Monument A post shared by Sarah Chah (@sarahchahphotography) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Another visitor to the region, Heather Lomax, tried out her new drone camera last weekend during a camping trip and saw yellow flowers for as far as the eye can see.

The Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants, in Sun Valley, has a wildflower hotline that's updated every Friday during the season. It's narrated with gusto by Emmy-winning actor Joe Spano (of "Hill Street Blues fame), which makes it worth a listen, even if you're not heading to the area.

April and May are prime times for seeing the wildflowers before hot weather hits.

The Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the monument is asking people to share their photos with the hashtag #trackthebloom

