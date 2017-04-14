Story highlights California enjoying a wildflower super bloom

The burst of foliage can be seen from satellite images

(CNN) Southern California is enjoying a wildflower "super bloom" after years of extreme drought.

The wet winter strained reservoirs to the max and replenished mountain snowpacks, which are now at 164 percent of the season average.

Desert plants are appreciating the extra moisture -- so much so that you can see the difference from space.

The view from the ground is even more spectacular.