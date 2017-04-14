University of Idaho: Experimental rocket explosion injures 4

Story highlights The victims were testing the rocket in a parking lot

(CNN) Four people were injured when an experimental rocket exploded at the University of Idaho on Thursday night, school officials said.

The victims were testing the rocket in a parking lot next to the school's steam plant, when it apparently malfunctioned, said Jodi Walker, a campus spokeswoman.

They were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries and their conditions are unknown. There is no danger to the campus at this time, Walker said.