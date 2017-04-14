Story highlights Tad Cummins is accused of abducting a 15-year-old student

"The Tad I knew is gone," his wife Jill said

(CNN) Jill Cummins, the wife of the man accused of abducting a 15-year-old student, says she still loves her husband but she can't trust him now.

"It's very selfish of him to have done this to us," she told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. "I do love him, but I don't trust him anymore. He's totally betrayed me."

The comments came a month after police say Tad Cummins, 50, absconded with his student Elizabeth Thomas from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee. Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that shows the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, but otherwise their trail has gone cold.

The two disappeared March 13, weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom. Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and he has been added to the state's Most Wanted list.

Jill Cummins filed for divorce several weeks ago, citing irreconcilable differences and alleging that her husband was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct."

