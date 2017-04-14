(CNN) It's been a violent and surprising week, and today's headlines are no different. Here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. ISIS

Well, Trump did in fact keep his vow to "bomb the sh*t out of ISIS." The US dropped a massive bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan yesterday, killing a suspected 36 militants in the area and damaging ISIS weapons and infrastructure. The bomb is called an MOAB -- Massive Ordinance Air Blast bomb -- but since it's the largest non-nuclear weapon we have available people just call it the "Mother Of All Bombs."

If you're keeping score, this is the second big show of force the US has made this week. (The first was that "armada" that's posted up near the Korean Peninsula.)

2. Georgia

Two police officers were fired in Georgia on Thursday, less than 24 hours after cellphone videos surfaced of them punching and kicking a motorist in handcuffs. The incident began when one of the officers, from the Gwinnett County Police Department, pulled over a motorist because the car didn't have a license plate. The officer reported that he smelled marijuana and the motorist was acting strange.

Two separate witness videos then revealed two separate violent acts: As the motorist stepped out of the car, the first officer punches him in the face. Later, after the man was tased and handcuffed, a second officer appears and kicks him. The Gwinnett County Police Chief said he was stunned by the incident. "This is not what we expect from our officers and we aren't going to put up with it," he said.

3. New York

Police on have discovered the bludgeoned bodies of four young men on Long Island, New York. Authorities suspect they may have been killed by members of the international MS-13 gang, one of the largest criminal organizations in the United States. The MS-13 gang is posing a big threat on Long Island. Recently, more than a dozen members were indicted in the slayings of seven people in the community over three years, including a pair of teenage girls

4. Planned Parenthood

Yesterday, President Trump privately signed a bill that allows states to withhold federal money from organizations that provide abortion services, including Planned Parenthood. This is a big win for Republicans, who frequently target the organization. Trump usually loves to have cameras around when he signs stuff like this, but this time around there was no media present. The bill rolls back an Obama-era regulation that prevented states from withholding money from facilities that provide abortions, with the argument that these facilities also provide other family planning and medical services.

5. United

You could have seen this coming from a mile away: The passenger forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight this week will file a lawsuit. The attorney for 69-year-old David Dao also said his client suffered a concussion and a broken nose during the incident. His announcement caps off a banner week for United, in which its stock plummeted and rival airlines lined up to make fun of the carrier after the violent encounter went viral.

