She's running the Boston Marathon to raise money for Syrian refugees

Story highlights She is the daughter of Syrian immigrants

She's also from Michigan, home to large number of Syrian refugees

(CNN) Rahaf Khatib has run six marathons in the last two years. On Monday, she'll run her seventh -- the Boston Marathon -- for Syrian refugees.

The 33-year-old runner is the daughter of Syrian immigrants and from Michigan, a state with one of the highest number of Syrian refugees in the country.

For her, raising money for refugees was a response to a "deep need" that she says she saw within her community. So far she's raised $16,000

"Where I live, it's a crisis," Khatib explained, "I personally as a stay-at-home mom couldn't contribute financially and I felt like I had to help."

So, she decided to help by running.

